Heartbeat.AI: Dentists Email List and Phone Number Database

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / A dental mailing list and cell phone number database of dentists can accelerate results in reaching out to attract dentists as potential clients or customers. This dentist prospecting solution can be integrated into existing email marketing, telemarketing, or SMS text campaigns. Significant marketing benefits include increased lead generation, inquiries, and closed sales. This dentist specialty list of over 395,000 dentistry professionals can also be used for recruiting dentists and dental assistants.

Search the dentist database list for email addresses, cell phone numbers, and other dental contact information. Image Credit: 123RF / Kadrby.

"Heartbeat.AI's dental database includes full contact information on over 395,000+ dentistry industry professionals. If you are targeting dentists for sales, marketing, or recruiting, our proprietary dentist contact lists are a perfect fit," said Ben Argeband, Founder and CEO of Heartbeat.AI.

How Many Dentists (DDS / DMD) Are In The United States?

The American Dental Association (ADA) has over 161,000 members. Many of these dentists have Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) or Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry / Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) credentials. According to the AMA, there are 201,927 professionally active dentists in the United States as of 2021. This averages 60.84 dentists per 100,000 in population.

Other related dentist statistics can be found at the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Office of Occupational Statistics and Employment Projections.

Benefits of Using the Dentist Mailing List?

The following are some advantages of utilizing Heartbeat.AI's dental mailing list:

Support the success of recruiting or talent acquisition campaigns by using the dental database list (emails and cell phone numbers) to attract dentistry candidates and talent to fill open dental positions and dentist jobs quickly. Over 200 healthcare data partners are aggregated live in real time to bring the most valid and up-to-date dentist contact information. Guaranteeing more current and fresh dentist data lists as compared to others. Complete healthcare directory list includes more than 11 million email addresses, mobile phone numbers, postal addresses, and other crucial medical information from certified healthcare providers, with an accuracy rate of more than 95%.

Search for Dentists By Specialty Dental Mailing Lists

The dentist mailing list can be customized according to the specialty of the dentist.

Lookup Dentists by Dental Specialty:

General Practice

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Endodontics

Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics

Pediatric Dentistry

Periodontics

Prosthodontics

Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology

Public Health Dentistry

Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology

Dental Anesthesiology

Oral Medicine

Orofacial Pain

Lookup Dentists by Custom Search Filters:

Full Name of the Dentist

Dentist Email

Dentist Cell / Mobile Number

Work Phone

Fax Number

Location

Address

City

State

ZIP

Dental Specialization

Dentistry Credentials

Years of Experience

Sole Proprietor Status

National Provider Identifier (NPI) Lookup

License Number

Licensed States

Education Degrees

Year Graduated

Gender (Female or Male)

With those dental lookup filters available, users can easily locate the exact dentist contact data they are looking for.

About Heartbeat AI's Dentists, Dental, and Denistry Database Lists

Heartbeat.AI is an easy-to-use searchable database of over 11+ million licensed healthcare providers in the United States. Quickly lookup and search healthcare providers verified personal and business contact information. Compile medical lists with speed and accuracy, unrivaled by other platforms.

Eliminate your prospecting, sourcing, or recruiting time. If you are a healthcare, medical, or pharmaceutical sales rep or recruiter, you have an instant competitive advantage when engaging hard-to-reach healthcare providers. You close more deals with short sales cycles. Bring on more new hires, fill open positions in shorter time frames, all through active and passive recruitment.

Healthcare Industry Problem: Only 30% of healthcare providers have a LinkedIn account, making outreach overly competitive and exhausting to search, discover, and connect with the hidden 70% that do not have social media profiles.

Heartbeat.AI Solution: Aggregates 100% of American healthcare providers with matching cell phone numbers and personal email addresses, reducing your sales prospecting time or recruiting time-to-hire by up to 10x or more.

Heartbeat.AI by the Numbers: 11+ million USA Healthcare Professionals, 8.8+ million Direct Cell / Mobile Phone Numbers, 9.3+ million Personal Email Addresses, 6+ million Direct Dial Telephone Numbers, plus search by 22 filters and over 850+ healthcare taxonomy specialty are data points to customize your medical list in minutes.

CONTACT:

Heartbeat.AI

Drew Clark

VP of Enterprise Partnerships

332-333-4114

drew@heartbeat.ai

Schedule a Free Trial or Demo of the Heartbeat.AI Dental Platform to Create Your Own Custom Dentist Mailing Lists:

https://www.Heartbeat.ai/contact

SOURCE: Heartbeat.AI

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/713262/Dentists-Email-List-and-Phone-Number-Database