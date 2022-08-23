Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2022) - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (OTCQB: BLTMF) ("Blue Thunder" or "the Company") announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options to Mr. Dorian L. Nicol, Director, for the purchase of 500,000 shares in the Company exercisable at a price of $0.05 for a period of five years from August 23, 2022. The grant is pursuant and subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's existing stock option plan and is subject to all regulatory requirements.

Blue Thunder (TSXV: BLUE) (OTCQB: BLTMF) is a gold exploration company that controls 100% of one of the largest land positions near the Chapais-Chibougamau gold district of Quebec with significant historical production and major recent discoveries. The project is situated on the two major regional trends hosting IAMGOLD's Nelligan and Northern Superior Resources Lac Surprise to the south and IAMGOLD's Monster Lake to the north with excellent highway and road access. The Muus Project covers approximately 51,000 hectares in five separate blocks of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Project is considered particularly prospective for gold mineralization, as a series of prominent ductile and brittle fault-sets transect the Property, including the Guercheville and Fancamp deformation zones, both of which are associated with numerous past and currently producing precious- and base-metal mines in the District.

