Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2022) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining") announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,000,000 (the "Financing") through the issuance of up to 11,764,705 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.085 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of iMining at a price of $0.21 per share for a period of 2 years, provided that in the event the closing price of the Company's Shares is equal to or greater than $0.40 per share for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, by notice to the Warrant holders (which notice may be by way of general news release), reduce the remaining exercise period of the Warrants to not less than 30 days following the date of such notice.

Interested parties may contact the Company at investor@imining.com.

The proceeds of the private placement will be budgeted as follows:

Execution of mining infrastructure powered by Natural Gas $750,000



Marketing and other related activities $100,000 Financing costs, filing and legal fees, commissions and G&A $150,000

Total $1,000,000



There is no material fact or material change about the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Finders' fees may be payable on this financing.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. The closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining is a publicly listed Web3.0 technology company developing technology for Crypto Mining, Decentralized Finance ("DeFi") and Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFT"). iMining also owns BitBit Financial Inc., an ATM Network and crypto OTC Trading Platform for individual and institutions.

iMining investments are directly linked to the Bitcoin Mining, Crypto Trading, Decentralized Finance ("DeFI") and Metaverse Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs"). With diverse blockchain investment and infrastructure solutions, iMining looks to be a leader in accelerating the growth of Web3.0 for the enterprise market. The Company's operations include secure and sustainable cryptocurrency payments, staking, mining and digital asset investment designed for the scale and compliance requirements of institutional clients. iMining is committed to building strong global blockchain ecosystems and supporting inclusive access to digital tools and technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Khurram Shroff"

Khurram Shroff, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

iMining Corporate Offices:

Saleem Moosa, Director

Email: investor@imining.com

Telephone: +1 (844) IMININC (464-6462)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance, and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of activities, future cryptocurrency prices, operating risks, and other risks in the cryptocurrency industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134671