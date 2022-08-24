Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2022) - Taylor Ping announced she's about to publish her first ever book Time To Grow: Breaking Limiting Beliefs. The book will be published in September and will be a practical guide for people to get back in touch with their inner creative genius to master any area of life. "I wanted this to be a book about how IQ (Intellectual Quotient), EQ (Emotional Quotient), SQ (Spiritual Quotient), and PQ (Physical Quotient), when masterfully practiced, create high performing individuals in personal and business life," said Taylor Ping.

Taylor decided to write a book long ago. Throughout the years, she kept writing bits and pieces based on her experience working as a high-level PR manager and founder of a full-stack media agency. But only this year, she decided to put everything together in the creation of her first ever book.

"I have seen the magic of what working with an individual to harness their inner genius and then aligning them with their mission-driven business journey can do for not only their business success but how this improves the quality of life overall for a person," said Taylor. According to her, most of the people who are failing with their business lack a 'why' and are only focusing on making money. "I want to encourage more people to get deep with their why, because once you have that - work doesn't become work. Your work becomes a mission," said Taylor.

Taylor is a spokesperson and mentor for all women looking to find business success. Throughout her career, she helped over a thousand people find their footing and align their authentic selves with their business passion. She is also the owner and CEO of Hierarchy Media, a public relations agency, that helps entrepreneurs, public figures, innovators, and brands develop communications programs to reach millions of people every month. On top of this, Taylor also founded The Risen Group. This platform was designed for like-minded entrepreneurs to gather together and share their stories to form a community of visionaries.

