Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2022) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 22nd August.

For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange

Project: 3ULL

Listing date: 24th August

Key words: Others, Listed on bitmart, avax c-chain

Official Website: https://playa3ull.games/

About:

3ULL's mission is to create play-to-earn games that transport players to a different place. This immerses players in the experience and allow users to experiment with being something more than themselves. Directing the ownership, design and economy of these games to the people who play them and to reward those players with in-game assets they own.

Summary of Last Week's Listings -August 15th to August 21st, 2022

Name: VST

Weekly gain: 39%

Official Website: http://www.voicestreet.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/vst/usdt/usd

Name: SYL

Weekly gain: 25%

Official Website: https://syltare.com

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/syl/usdt/inno

Name: STB

Official Website: https://www.starblock.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/stb/usdt/inno

Name: NKPL

Weekly gain: 10650%

Official Website: http://nukplan.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/nkpl/usdt/inno

Name: BMN

Weekly gain: 3400%

Official Website: http://btcminingnft.io

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/bmn/usdt/inno

Name: CTFC

Weekly gain: 1110%

Official Website: http://ctfc.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ctfc/usdt/inno

Name: ABC

Weekly gain: 590%

Official Website: https://www.ableblockchain.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/abc/usdt/inno

Name: TQP

Weekly gain: 47%

Official Website: https://www.tqnetworks.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tqp/usdt/inno

Name: REM

Official Website: https://remmeta.com

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/rem/usdt/inno

Name: SANTOS

Weekly gain: 333%

Official Website: https://www.santosfc.com.br/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/santos/usdt/inno

Name: LAZIO

Weekly gain: 138%

Official Website: https://www.sslazio.it/en

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lazio/usdt/inno

Name: PETT

Weekly gain: 148%

Official Website: http://pett.co.in

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/pett/usdt/inno

Name: INJ

Weekly gain: 46%

Official Website: https://injective.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/inj/usdt/inno

Name: ANKR

Weekly gain: 24%

Official Website: https://www.ankr.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ankr/usdt/inno

Name: OMAX

Weekly gain: 4%

Official Website: https://omaxcoin.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/omax/usdt/usd

Name: CGO

Official Website: https://comtechgold.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cgo/usdt/usd

Name: USDR

Official Website: https://remitt.ai

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/usdr/usdt/inno





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/134569_af9f3ce4941d683c_001full.jpg

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now:

lbank.info

Visit Our Social Media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Join Our Community:

Telegram

Contact Details:

For business cooperation, please contact:

business@lbank.info

For marketing cooperation, please contact:

marketing@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134569