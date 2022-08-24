Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2022) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 22nd August.
Project: 3ULL
Listing date: 24th August
Key words: Others, Listed on bitmart, avax c-chain
Official Website: https://playa3ull.games/
About:
3ULL's mission is to create play-to-earn games that transport players to a different place. This immerses players in the experience and allow users to experiment with being something more than themselves. Directing the ownership, design and economy of these games to the people who play them and to reward those players with in-game assets they own.
Summary of Last Week's Listings -August 15th to August 21st, 2022
Name: VST
Weekly gain: 39%
Official Website: http://www.voicestreet.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/vst/usdt/usd
Name: SYL
Weekly gain: 25%
Official Website: https://syltare.com
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/syl/usdt/inno
Name: STB
Official Website: https://www.starblock.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/stb/usdt/inno
Name: NKPL
Weekly gain: 10650%
Official Website: http://nukplan.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/nkpl/usdt/inno
Name: BMN
Weekly gain: 3400%
Official Website: http://btcminingnft.io
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/bmn/usdt/inno
Name: CTFC
Weekly gain: 1110%
Official Website: http://ctfc.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ctfc/usdt/inno
Name: ABC
Weekly gain: 590%
Official Website: https://www.ableblockchain.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/abc/usdt/inno
Name: TQP
Weekly gain: 47%
Official Website: https://www.tqnetworks.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tqp/usdt/inno
Name: REM
Official Website: https://remmeta.com
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/rem/usdt/inno
Name: SANTOS
Weekly gain: 333%
Official Website: https://www.santosfc.com.br/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/santos/usdt/inno
Name: LAZIO
Weekly gain: 138%
Official Website: https://www.sslazio.it/en
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lazio/usdt/inno
Name: PETT
Weekly gain: 148%
Official Website: http://pett.co.in
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/pett/usdt/inno
Name: INJ
Weekly gain: 46%
Official Website: https://injective.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/inj/usdt/inno
Name: ANKR
Weekly gain: 24%
Official Website: https://www.ankr.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ankr/usdt/inno
Name: OMAX
Weekly gain: 4%
Official Website: https://omaxcoin.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/omax/usdt/usd
Name: CGO
Official Website: https://comtechgold.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cgo/usdt/usd
Name: USDR
Official Website: https://remitt.ai
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/usdr/usdt/inno
