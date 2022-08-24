Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Absolut gegen den Strom: Aktuell große Gewinner und die potenziell sehr große Gewinnchance…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AKBT ISIN: NL0011872643 Ticker-Symbol: A16 
Tradegate
23.08.22
18:09 Uhr
40,500 Euro
+0,100
+0,25 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
ASR NEDERLAND NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASR NEDERLAND NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,06040,59007:30
40,25040,55023.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASR NEDERLAND
ASR NEDERLAND NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASR NEDERLAND NV40,500+0,25 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.