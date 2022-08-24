- (PLX AI) - ASR Nederland half year operating result EUR 513 million, down 3.5% due to the impact of the storms at the beginning of this year and an ongoing normalization of claims in P&C following termination of COVID-19 restrictions.
- • Net IFRS result is EUR 442 million (HY 2021: EUR 454 million)
- • The limited decrease is primarily a consequence of the decline in the operating result, the company said
- • Interim dividend increased to EUR 0.98 per share (HY 2021: € 0.82) and equals 40% of the dividend for 2021, which is in line with the dividend policy
