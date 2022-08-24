Oil prices are slowly running out of steam, and the oil production companies do not care. In an economic environment where there is enough oil on this planet, it is a gift when prices go through the roof due to hysteria and you can come up with enough product. The oil industry in the US and Canada is back in full swing, with production companies pumping all that their oil pools can deliver. With oil prices at eight-year highs, it is good times for those that have oil production now. Saturn Oil & Gas of Saskatchewan has had the fortunate timing to have developed its production from a few hundred barrels per day in early 2021 to now over 11,000. Here are the figures for the 2nd quarter.

