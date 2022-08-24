- (PLX AI) - Bavarian Nordic Q2 revenue DKK 537 million vs. estimate DKK 547 million.
- • Q2 EBITDA DKK -118 million vs. estimate DKK -127 million
- • Outlook FY revenue DKK 2,700-2,900 million (unchanged from July 18)
- • Says making every effort to meet the initial worldwide demand for our monkeypox vaccine and are working diligently to further expand our manufacturing capacity through additional scale-up activities and partnerships
- • Says nearing a break-even result for 2022, and we see a robust business for the monkeypox vaccine building up beyond 2022
