Combining satellite images of Australian rooftops with those of real-time cloud cover to create accurate forecasts of distributed solar output for suburbs and perhaps even whole regions and states is the focus of a new Australian startup, Solstice AI.From pv magazine Australia With solar eclipsing coal as the lead source of electricity generation in Australia these last days, the question of how to manage this powerful but unpredictable fleet is already a pressing issue. While working at IBM, Julian de Hoog, Peter Ilfrich and Maneesha Perera - cofounders of startup Solstice AI, saw industry was ...

