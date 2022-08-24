The recent Hanwha investment will enable a re-start of the currently idle Moses Lake plant in 2023 and make available high volumes of cost competitive, high quality, and low carbon solar grade polysilicon.From pv magazine USA REC Silicon and Mississippi Silicon signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) committing the companies to negotiate a raw material supply agreement and help establish a low-carbon and fully traceable U.S.-based solar supply chain. Mississippi Silicon is a silicon metal facility that was launched in 2015, which the company says is the first in North America in forty years. ...

