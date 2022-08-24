- (PLX AI) - Campari Group acquires minority stake in Howler Head with global distribution rights.
- • Signs agreement with Catalyst Spirits to acquire an initial 15% interest in Howler Head Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey with Natural Banana Flavor with a medium-
- term route to total ownership, and concomitantly to obtain exclusive global distribution rights
- • Campari agreed to pay $15 million in cash in the first stage of path to total ownership, for a 15% interest in the brand
- • Campari Group can acquire 100% of Howler Head through customary call options based on the future brand results achievements, which can be exercised
- starting from 2025
