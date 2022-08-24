Das Instrument 2CV GB00BD3VFW73 CONVATEC GROUP WI LS -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.08.2022

The instrument 2CV GB00BD3VFW73 CONVATEC GROUP WI LS -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 25.08.2022



Das Instrument SPT6 DE000A0NK3W4 SPARTA AG O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.08.2022

The instrument SPT6 DE000A0NK3W4 SPARTA AG O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.08.2022



Das Instrument TL0 US88160R1014 TESLA INC. DL -,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.08.2022

The instrument TL0 US88160R1014 TESLA INC. DL -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 25.08.2022



Das Instrument 3R4 US75419T1034 RATTLER MIDSTREAM LP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.08.2022

The instrument 3R4 US75419T1034 RATTLER MIDSTREAM LP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 25.08.2022

