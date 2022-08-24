Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Absolut gegen den Strom: Aktuell große Gewinner und die potenziell sehr große Gewinnchance…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
24.08.22
08:05 Uhr
1,020 Euro
-0,016
-1,54 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0301,05409:33
Dow Jones News
24.08.2022 | 08:31
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 24-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 23 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.052     GBP0.888 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0334     GBP0.864 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.037592    GBP0.872237

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,848,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1830       1.052         XDUB      08:33:48      00060649312TRLO0 
323       1.052         XDUB      08:33:48      00060649311TRLO0 
1830       1.052         XDUB      08:33:48      00060649310TRLO0 
1261       1.044         XDUB      09:43:20      00060650984TRLO0 
365       1.044         XDUB      10:15:30      00060651963TRLO0 
2406       1.044         XDUB      10:15:30      00060651964TRLO0 
3992       1.044         XDUB      10:17:14      00060651991TRLO0 
2812       1.042         XDUB      11:19:53      00060653913TRLO0 
319       1.042         XDUB      11:19:53      00060653914TRLO0 
1042       1.042         XDUB      11:19:53      00060653915TRLO0 
3809       1.034         XDUB      13:23:04      00060658860TRLO0 
3956       1.036         XDUB      14:22:15      00060661089TRLO0 
764       1.036         XDUB      14:29:33      00060661372TRLO0 
25291      1.033         XLON      16:28:02      00060670135TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
212       88.80         XLON      08:33:48      00060649309TRLO0 
2924       88.80         XLON      08:33:48      00060649308TRLO0 
2961       87.90         XLON      11:19:54      00060653917TRLO0 
1625       87.30         XLON      14:47:40      00060662821TRLO0 
51        87.30         XLON      14:47:40      00060662822TRLO0 
3155       87.30         XLON      15:31:15      00060665647TRLO0 
973       87.30         XLON      15:31:15      00060665646TRLO0 
1913       87.00         XLON      15:33:19      00060665770TRLO0 
1056       87.00         XLON      15:37:08      00060666044TRLO0 
2441       86.80         XLON      15:41:08      00060666290TRLO0 
177       86.80         XLON      15:41:08      00060666289TRLO0 
2745       86.40         XLON      15:56:56      00060667450TRLO0 
163       86.40         XLON      15:56:56      00060667449TRLO0 
996       86.40         XLON      16:02:19      00060667937TRLO0 
1701       86.40         XLON      16:05:34      00060668182TRLO0 
66        86.70         XLON      16:16:39      00060669024TRLO0 
500       86.70         XLON      16:16:50      00060669032TRLO0 
955       86.70         XLON      16:21:11      00060669493TRLO0 
386       86.70         XLON      16:21:11      00060669494TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  183333 
EQS News ID:  1426623 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1426623&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

CAIRN HOMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.