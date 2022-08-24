Silk Road Samarkand: SILK ROAD SAMARKAND TOURIST CENTER IS POISED TO RECEIVE ITS FIRST VISITORS

The largest tourist complex in Central Asia is nearing completion

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Management Company Silk Road Samarkand is pleased to announce the first official event to inaugurate Central Asia's largest tourist complex. High-ranking local and foreign officials, diplomats, academicians and cultural dignitaries attended the ceremony, with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev officiating.





The official launch took place in the more than 17-hectare Eternal City, centrepiece of the complex covering a total area of over 260 hectares.

Other highlights include:

Eight hotels, about 1,200 rooms;

Green areas with 30,000 trees planted;

Congress Hall with capacity for 3,500 visitors;

31.8 km of paths and roads;

46 hectares of renovated rowing canal;

An Eco Village comprised of 14 villas built from wood.

The Eternal City - created and curated by famous modern Uzbek artist Bobur Ismoilov - will offer guests a rare opportunity to explore a combination of Hellenistic and Islamic cultures constituting the diversity of Uzbekistan's ancient heritage. The area hosts art galleries and workshops of artisans from across Uzbekistan - with more than 100 masters currently residing in the Eternal City.

Eight world-class hotels are scheduled to open after September 20, 2022, including two five-star and two four-star facilities. Samarkand Regency Amir Temur (5*) hotel will mark the opening of Central Asia's first member hotel of the prestigious LHW Association.

The specially designed Eco Village combines sustainable wooden architecture with modern luxury and will be available to visitors as accommodation. The facilities include swimming pools and first-class kitchen equipment.

Pedestrian and bicycle paths, roads, canals, bridges, parks, the biggest in Central Asia congress centre, recreational & wellness areas and medical facilities will enable an unprecedented experience for both leisure and business tourists.

The entirety of the complex impressively showcases Samarkand's role as ascending tourism capital of Central Asia, further aided by the new international airport terminal opened earlier this year.

Artyom Yegikyan, General Director of the management company, Silk Road Samarkand, said:

"Three years on from the commencement of works, with trepidation and pride, we are now on the threshold of the opening of the Silk Road Samarkand tourist centre. I am sure this unique tourist complex will become a model of world-class hospitality for the entire Central Asia. The opening of Silk Road Samarkand is a significant event not only for the people involved in its creation, but also for the country in general."

Enter Engineering, the general contractor for the project, oversaw construction, electrical installation works and landscaping of the territory. The company installed 46,000 km of cables, built 2,700 tons of steel and 384,000 m3 of concrete structures, erected 12 bridges, cleaned, and scaled up 46 hectares of artificial canals, including a 2,215m rowing canal, and laid over 20km of roads.

More than 10,000 specialists were involved in the design and construction of the US$580 million project, of which more than 2,000 were foreign.

Ulugbek Usmanov, General Director of Enter Engineering, said:

"The construction of the Samarkand Tourist Centre is a major milestone for our company. I am sure that today, looking at all this splendour, for the thousands of builders who worked on the construction of the complex, their hearts are filled with pride. As a company, the project gave us incomparable experience, which I'm certain will be applicable in future."

The opening festivities culminated in a magnificent theatrical performance in two parts, first immersing viewers on the streets, to then merge into a large-scale theatrical show on the Eternal City's main stage, transformed into the observatory of historic Uzbek luminary Mirzo Ulugbek. Produced by a team of Uzbek and international choreographers, artists, directors, and technical specialists, the show represented a declaration of love for historical traditions, culture, and the modern aspirations of Uzbekistan.

Further information

Notes to Editors

About Silk Road Samarkand

https://www.srs-tc.com/

Only 20 minutes from the city centre the multifunctional tourist complex Silk Road Samarkand is spread over 260 hectares and combines cultural, gastronomic, medical, and business tourism facilities. It comprises an historical Eternal City park, a Congress Hall, and eight hotels built to high international standards with 1,200 rooms, several restaurants, shopping facilities and recreational grounds.

The centre will welcome not only travellers but also business guests and medical tourists. The high-tech congress hall will have capacity for 3,500 persons with thirteen conference rooms.

Health tourism will bring another dimension to the project. The medical cluster of the resort is represented by four Wellness Park Hotels, each of them equipped to deliver a comprehensive medical examination and physical and spiritual wellbeing.

Over 50,000 roses, 30,000 trees and more than 238,000 shrubs from Germany, Belgium, Italy and Holland are planted in the park. There are 50 species in total, including: 5 varieties of sakura, magnolia, bamboo, willow, and others. Guests will be able to see 10,000 local plants: the best varieties of apples, grapes, pomegranates, mulberries, as well as plum, peach, and apricot trees.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884066/Silk_Road_Samarkand_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884064/Silk_Road_Samarkand_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884138/Silk_Road_Samarkand_3.jpg







