Thingnario, a Taiwan-based solar PV monitoring service provider which uses AI to interpret large data sets, has reported that large solar parks can save as much as US$4,000 per megawatt in avoidable losses each year. The data comes from over 3,200 PV sites in Taiwan, studied over four years. Thingnario believes higher-quality O&M monitoring can recover much of these costs through its proven strategies.Thingnario's report, titled "Taiwan PV Performance Report," presents its insights courtesy of over 100,000 IoT devices including inverters, power meters, pyranometers, weather stations, and more, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...