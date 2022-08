Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2022) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary New World Inc. ("New World") has released their highly anticipated NFT Access Cards.





New World Inc. NFT Access Cards



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7002/134633_874dd0a424f2db5e_002full.jpg

An exclusive NFT collection of 175 utility-based access cards will be available for mint starting August 24, 2022 on the New World platform. These access cards range in rarity with Gold, Platinum and Black. Each provides its holders access to a variety of utilities ranging from early access to NFT mints, exclusive events and access to celebrity networks through various channels.

"We're excited to launch these access cards and give users the ability to join us as New World continues to build," says Caz Derkowski, Founder and CMO of New World. "Being a holder of these access cards will give you perks and allow you to be part of a broader community of projects, in person events and celebrity network groups."

These limited supply access cards will include the Gold Card with a supply of 100 available at a price of $125 CAD (0.06 ETH), Platinum with a supply of 50 at $300 CAD (0.14 ETH) and the Black Card will only mint 25 at $530 CAD (.25 ETH). New World will be participating in a number of promotions and giveaways through social platforms both leading up to and after the mint so follow New World for more details.

To visit and purchase New World Access Cards: https://newworldinc.io/special-mint-events/new-world-access-cards

To visit and purchase NFTs on New World Inc.'s new marketplace: newworldinc.io

*Estimated amounts. Amounts determinant on the current value of ETH

About New World Inc.

New World Inc. is a web3 based augmented reality (AR) NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace and app. New World caters to artists, celebrities and the general consumer by providing access to a global NFT platform where users can create and sell digital art. With a number of high profile partners on our roster, including our global ambassador and legendary soccer player Ronaldinho, New World will change the way people interact with their NFTs. With patented geopinning technology and AR focused NFTs, possibilities are endless.

Additional information on New World is available at http://newworldinc.io

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly owned subsidiaries Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake ("POS") miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc. an IDO focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. In addition, through its investment in New World, Graph is providing its shareholders with exposure to rapidly growing and emerging NFT markets. Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com.

