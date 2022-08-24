Grape Solutions Plc.: Grape Solutions wins tender for managing the Hungarian National Bank's Javascript-based systems

Grape Solutions won the tender for managing Javascript-based systems, called by the Hungarian National Bank in December 2021, Public Procurement Authority announced. The contract records a five-year operational partnership.

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grape Solutions has signed a 60-month framework agreement with the Hungarian National Bank to provide IT services under the EU tender procedure. As the winner of the tender "Support for JavaScript-based systems", Grape Solutions ensures the Hungarian National Bank operation and software development services for Microsoft Windows and Java environment systems, helping the submission, maintenance, administration and execution of JavaScript-based products, data services, from 30 April 2022 (KBF/393/2021).

Grape Solutions is responsible for providing ongoing operational support for the Hungarian National Bank's JavaScript-based systems, providing customized operational support and optional ad hoc software development support (implementation of new needs as they arise, i.e., enhancement of the developed system or the creation, modification or integration of new services in it with other IT systems).

"We are proud that Grape Solutions oversees ensuring smooth operation of the Hungarian National Bank's Javascript systems for five years; it is an outstanding milestone in the life of our company. Our 15 years of experience in software development is a hallmark of our work with the Hungarian National Bank," said Szilárd Széll, CEO of Grape Solutions Plc.

The contract is not covered by the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA).

About Grape Solutions:

Grape Solutions Plc. is one of Hungary's leading software development companies, which has implemented more than 100 successful enterprise projects in various industries since its launch in 2006. Over the past 15 years, it has worked with clients such as Wizz Air, Bayer, MOL Group, Rossmann and Unicef, and in 2021 it was named one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by Financial Times.

