The new module has a power conversion efficiency of up to 21.5% and a temperature coefficient of -0.35% per C.Chinese solar module manufacturer Solarspace has unveiled a new panel based on half-cut cell technology and gallium-doped cells. "Gallium-doped cells protect the module from light-induced degradation, ensuring a power loss of less than 2 percent during the first year," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. "Multi-busbar design improves module efficiency by minimizing the amount of current flowing between the fingers and the busbars, which reduces resistive losses." Dubbed SS8-72HS ...

