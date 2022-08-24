Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.08.2022
DFI Inc.: DFI Unveils ATX Motherboard ICX610-C621A Facilitating the Integration of AI Computing

TAIPEI, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, the global leading provider of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries, unveils a server-grade ATX motherboard, designed for Intel Ice Lake platform, powered by the 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, and equipped with ultra-high speed computing that can support up to 205W. ICX610-C621A also comes with built-in Intel Speed Select Technology (Intel SST), which provides an excellent load balancing between CPUs and multiple accelerator cards to effectively distribute CPU resource, stabilize computation loads and maximize computing power. As a result, it improves the performance by 1.46 times compared to previous generation.


Featuring powerful performance, the offers three PCIe x 16, two PCIe x8 slots and one M.2 Key and enables ultra-performance computing, AI workload and deep learning, specifically for high-end inspection equipment, such as AOI, CT, and MRI application. The ICX610 also supports ECC RDIMM up to 512 GB 3200 MHZ, enhances high end performance for advanced inspection equipment and improves efficiency.

Regarding the AI inference performance, with the boost from Deep Learning Boost (DL Boost) and Vector Neural Network Instructions (VNNI), the inference for production line and medical inspection equipment has been improved by 1.56 times compared to the previous generation, producing more accurate and reliable automated inspection result.

Through the upgraded 10Gbps high-speed network, large high-resolution images can be quickly transmitted, accelerating the communication and cooperation between machines (M2M).The ICX610-C621A can help equipment manufacturers and users to further realize true Industry 4.0 automation.

Highlight Features:

Main features of ICX610:

  • The 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors with the Intel C621A chipset
  • Various expansion ports: 3 PCIe x16 (Gen 4), 2 PCIe x8 (Gen 4), and 1 M.2 M key

Main applications:

  • Factory automation
    ? AOI flaw detection
    ? AI imaging
  • Healthcare
    ? Medical imaging
    ? AI diagnostics and assistance

For more product information, please visit: http://www.dfi.com/product/index/1540

Follow Us on LinkedIn:

?DFI LinkedIn?https://www.linkedin.com/company/dfi-inc/

About DFI

Founded in 1981, DFI is a global leading provider of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries. With its innovative design and premium quality management system, DFI's industrial-grade solutions enable customers to optimize their equipment and ensure high reliability, long-term life cycle, and 24/7 durability in a breadth of markets including Industry Automation, Medical, Gaming, Transportation, Energy, mission-critical, and intelligent retail. Find out more about DFI at https://www.dfi.com.

CONTACT: DFI MARCOM, dfimarcom@dfi.com, 886-2-2697-2986

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884407/image_846719_10406485.jpg

