Zondax Gmbh: Zondax Delivers Complete Ledger Live Integration for Filecoin

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zondax, a leading blockchain services provider, announces the completion of a strategic project with Protocol Labs, an open-source R&D lab that supports Filecoin development, enabling Filecoin (FIL) token holders to manage FIL within Ledger Live application. After months of close collaboration with Ledger and Filecoin, Zondax is excited to see more end-users benefit from the integration.

FIL token holders could previously manage their assets via Glif Wallet web-interface, created by Filecoin. With the new integration, FIL holders have a more secure and user-friendly interface for managing FIL within Ledger Live app. Ledger, the leading secure gateway for digital assets, embraces the blockchain integration feature to support the fast-growing cryptocurrency ecosystem with robust products and services.

Filecoin is the world's largest decentralized storage network, with over 139 PiB of data currently stored on the network and nearly 5.5 million deals. The complete integration with the Ledger Live app is another milestone on Filecoin's roadmap toward solidifying its leadership in providing efficient decentralized storage and becoming the storage layer of Web3.

Ledger has been a firm supporter of welcoming developers to enrich the products in Ledger ecosystems. It offers insights into its valuable open-source code and resources to external developers and entities.

Roman Beyon-Grataroli, Blockchain Product Manager at Ledger shared: "Filecoin being one of the most heavily requested coins by our users we are very proud of releasing its support on Ledger Live. We are grateful to the work with talented partners and for the support of the Filecoin foundation and community along the integration process. Ledger Live being a secure and open Web3 platform, Filecoin and Zondax lead the way for other Blockchain projects looking to build their own Ledger Live integration."

Juan Leni, founder of Zondax, added: "After building the largest amount of Ledger apps, we are pleased to deliver our first end-to-end integration into Ledger Live - up to now, Ledger Live integrations were handled internally by Ledger only. Filecoin was the ideal cryptocurrency for us to integrate, considering our previous extensive experience of working with both Filecoin and Ledger. Zondax develops and maintains a significant portion of Ledger hardware wallet apps. I'm glad our international team can again be an important part of the collaboration with two tech giants in the blockchain space and push our shared goals in Web 3.0 forward via innovations."

Contact information:

Tatiana Radaeva

Marketing Manager

tatiana.radaeva@zondax.ch

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eecb078a-7379-4f99-9c5e-d6c46d8c69fa