The Upcoming Chery Tiggo 8 pro Made Outstanding Domestic Achievements

ANKARA, Turkey, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming Chery Tiggo 8 pro has a very amazing background. Let's look at its domestic achievements:





The "2020 China Auto Award Ceremony", hosted by China Media Group (CMG), took place in Beijing on January 20. Tiggo 8 pro received the top award - "Annual Innovation Award" in recognition of its outstanding quality and innovative technologies.

On December 1 of 2020, the assessment results of the China Eco-Car Assessment Program (C-ECAP) were officially released. Chery Tiggo 8 pro was named China's "Platinum" Eco-Car Model with a high score. In the assessment process, Chery Tiggo 8 pro performed well in air quality, NVH, hazardous substances, comprehensive fuel consumption, exhaust emissions and other indicators, and was unanimously recognized by experts and the media on the spot.

According to the results of 2021 China Auto Customer Satisfaction Survey (Fuel Vehicles) released by CATARC Information Consultation Co., Ltd. (CATARC Consultation), Tiggo 8 pro outperformed its opponents by ultra large space and high driving & riding comfort to come out on top in the satisfaction assessment of entry-level midsize SUV.

Chery often reminds people of technology, a label attached by consumers to Chery. Technology innovation is the foundation and root of Chery. Through technology innovation, Chery aims to embrace the future by further improving fuel vehicle technologies, accelerate the electrification, networking, intelligentization and sharing of products.

Over the years, Chery has adhered at technology innovation, invested 5% to 7% of its annual sales revenues in R&D and achieved breakthroughs in key technologies. To date, Chery has won 14,000 patents, ranking top in China's auto industry.

Chery has been up to world leading standards in the engine field after more than 20 years of forward development. With outstanding performance, reliability and economy, the 1.6TGDI engine, Tiggo 8 pro, is comparable to key joint venture and luxury brands.

In fact, the performance of Tiggo 8 pro abroad is even better, and it has won many awards in Russia, Saudi Arabia, Peru, the Philippines, South Africa and other countries.

The above awards to Tiggo 8 pro are a reflection of Chery's innovation strength. Chery has aspired to build a globally competitive brand over the 26 years and Chery will continue to uphold the strategy of Technology Chery, master core technologies to serve the customers' demand from all over the world.

