Online broker Libertex becomes the Official Online Trading Partner of FC Bayern

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Libertex, one of the leading online trading platforms is entering into a multi-year partnership, until 2025, with FC Bayern. It is this the first time the Club has worked with an Online Trading Partner in the field of CFD and foreign exchange trading and it is also the first time Libertex has sponsored a German club.

"With over 290,000 members, FC Bayern is the sports club with the biggest membership worldwide. The fans are particularly hungry for success, but also show themselves to be fair and level-headed after defeats, which impressed us" says Michael Geiger, CEO of Libertex.

This partnership allows Libertex to share its love of the game and healthy competition with its millions of customers. Libertex Group CMO Marios Chailis explains: "Trading also requires a certain amount of self-confidence, while being aware that arrogance has no place in trading; and you need to acquire enough knowledge to avoid making the wrong decisions".

Andreas Jung, FC Bayern board member for marketing, says: "Libertex is an innovative company in an emerging global market. We look forward to building a constructive partnership with one of the leading online trading platforms for experienced traders."

As the Official Online Trading Partner of FC Bayern, Libertex will now be part of the LED perimeter advertising at Munich'sAllianz Arena and will also have a regular presence on FC Bayern's social media channels.

About Libertex

Part of the Libertex Group, Libertex is an online broker offering tradable CFDs with underlying assets being commodities, Forex, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, and others.

Over the years, Libertex has received more than 40 prestigious international awards and recognitions, including "Most Trusted Platform - LATAM" (Ultimate Fintech, 2022). Libertex is the Official Online Trading Partner of FC Bayern and Tottenham Hotspur FC, bringing the exciting worlds of football and trading together.

Since founded in 1997, the Libertex Group has grown into a diverse group of companies, serving millions of clients from several countries all over the world.

For more information about Libertex visit www.libertex.org

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.