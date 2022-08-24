Ori Solution Oy: Ori Solution Chosen for Newchip's Intensive Global Pre-Seed Accelerator Program

Clean Energy Company among top applicants selected for Newchip's online accelerator

LAHTI, Finland, Aug. 24, 2022, a Finnish cleantech company focusing on flow-to-electrical clean energy technology for wind, hydro, and waste flow environment, was accepted into Newchip'srenowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.



"Newchip evaluates a diverse number of companies across all industries from around the world, selecting a small percentage to join our accelerator," says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip. "This strict selection process makes us an ideal partner for investors looking for promising start-ups. Clean Energy Companies like Ori Solution can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for Ori Solution and believe they will do well at Newchip."

The selection comes amid rapid market growth. The global renewable energy market is projected to reach $1,998.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030 according to Precedence Research.

"Being accepted into the Newchip Accelerator, we are excited to connect with, and learn from, experts globally. Newchip's network of diverse skillsets and investors globally will inevitably help us to turn our state-of-the-art clean energy innovation to licensable technology and scalable solutions," says Joakim Berndtsson, CEO and Co-Founder of Ori Solution. "With the right talent network and well-structured funding, we will be able to launch a MVP within 18 months. We need the world, and the world needs our solution."

About Ori Solution

Ori Solutionis innovating and developing induction-based flow-to-electrical energy technology. The Finland-based clean energy company was founded in 2019 upon a state-of-the-art energy conversion innovation.

Ori Solution is on a mission to constantly innovate and further develop flow-to-electrical energy technology and solutions for the clean energy market. The company has secured one patent and has two patents pending. Ori Solution successfully closed its third pre-seed fundraising round in July 2022.

About Newchip

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 1,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/ .

Joakim Berndtsson

Ori Solution Oy

+358400944481

joakim.berndtsson@orisolution.com