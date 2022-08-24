Ondas Holdings Inc.: FAA Grants Ondas Holdings' American Robotics Part 107 Waiver for Expanded Automated BVLOS Operations

The waiver will enable the company's drone technology to operate autonomously over larger areas with the ability to customize range based on unique geographies of industrial sites

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private wireless data, drone, and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), today announced that the FAA has granted American Robotics a Part 107 Waiver for expanded Automated Beyond-Visual-Line-of-Sight (BVLOS) operations.

This approval is an amendment to American Robotics' original FAA waiver granted in 2021, which made American Robotics the first company authorized to operate its autonomous drone technology BVLOS with no pilots or visual observers on-site. The new waiver builds upon American Robotics' portfolio of existing regulatory achievements, increasing the range that its autonomous drone technology can operate, further demonstrating the company's industry-leading position. With greater operating authority granted to the Scout System, customers will experience an increased ROI with the ability to collect high resolution data over larger areas of assets.

For the past six years, American Robotics has been testing advanced autonomy and BVLOS-related technologies, working closely with regulators to reach goals and milestones. After being granted this new waiver from the FAA, the American Robotics Scout System can operate autonomously at ranges up to 10 miles, unlocking inspections over large industrial sites and linear assets such as pipelines, railways, and electrical transmission lines. With a larger range and the ability to customize operations to fit unique customer site geographies, American Robotics is enabling key industries to take advantage of autonomous drone operations and analytics that are critical to propel their businesses forward. The impact of the Part 107 Waiver is immediate for current customers and will enable American Robotics to accelerate its solution offerings to new customers in 2023 and beyond.

"American Robotics believes that autonomy, safety, and government approval are the bedrocks of a scalable commercial drone business, and we continue to execute on this mission with additional approvals from the FAA," said Reese Mozer, co-founder and CEO of American Robotics. "This achievement is not only a milestone for our company and our customers, but it's also a signal that the commercial drone industry is progressing in the United States, an achievement that American Robotics is honored to be leading."

As American Robotics continues to push the commercial drone industry forward, this new waiver from the FAA is another important step in the journey to nationwide adoption of autonomous drone solutions for commercial applications. The next era of aviation is driven by electrification and autonomy, and scaling this technology is critical to unlocking vast benefits for the economy, safety, and the environment.

To learn more about American Robotics and its Scout System drone, click here.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"). Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. American Robotics designs, develops, and markets industrial drone solutions for rugged, real-world environments. AR's Scout System is a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and is marketed as a "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution service under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. The Scout System is the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Ondas Networks and American Robotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets with improved connectivity and data collection capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Networks and Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

