Mittwoch, 24.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
WKN: A1C2W3 ISIN: CNE100000Q35 Ticker-Symbol: 02G 
Tradegate
24.08.22
14:10 Uhr
0,836 Euro
-0,006
-0,69 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8380,86214:13
0,8360,86014:13
PR Newswire
24.08.2022 | 13:40
GAC MOTOR: All New GS8 Wows Crowd in 6 Middle East Markets

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the Middle East, six countries welcome the upgraded second-generation ALL NEW GS8 in the past quarter. With a bold and futuristic design style, surging power and pioneering smart configurations, the new model has already received wide recognition across international markets and will continue to support GAC International's steady expansion of its brand influence on the global stage.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.