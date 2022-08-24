AirIQ Inc.: AirIQ Announces Partnership with assured Techmatics - Launches apollo ELD Solution For Use in Canada and the United States

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / AirIQ Inc. (TSXV:IQ), a leader in IoT based asset management solutions for over 25 years, today announced that it has partnered with assured Techmatics for the apollo Electronic Logging Device ("ELD") solution, certified with Transport Canada and registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration ("FMCSA") in the United States.

"We are very excited to partner with assured Techmatics to offer a North American wide ELD Solution for our customers", stated Michael Robb, President and Chief Executive Officer of AirIQ. "apollo ELD combined with AirIQ Fleet will assist our customers and their drivers to improve fleet safety and easily comply with regulatory and cross-border requirements throughout Canada and the United States", continued Mr. Robb.

Use of an electronic logging device has been mandated by the FMCSA in the United States for several years, and is scheduled to be in full enforcement in Canada on January 1, 2023. apollo ELD is an intuitive and easy-to-use ELD solution that receives engine data from the vehicle via AirIQ Fleet, and allows drivers to manage their hours of service logbooks, vehicle inspection reports and fuel records accurately, and easily comply with regulatory requirements. The agreement with assured Techmatics was signed on August 9, 2022.

About assured Techmatics

assured Techmatics has been successfully developing and selling key products for the safety and compliance industries for over 15 years. Located in Miami, Florida, assured Techmatics' apollo ELD is a leading ELD provider, now fully compliant with the ELD Mandates in the USA and Canada.

About AirIQ

AirIQ (TSXV:IQ) is celebrating it's 25th anniversary of its founding in 1997 and is a pioneer in IoT based asset management solutions. AirIQ's solutions allow commercial businesses to reliably, effectively and efficiently monitor assets in near real time. The Company develops iOS and Android mobile and web-based applications, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. AirIQ solutions are mixed fleet capable and provide fleet reporting, maintenance, compliance, safety and analytics utilizing multiple hardware options including a fully integrated video telematics camera solution and a battery powered solution for non-powered assets. For additional information on AirIQ please visit the Company's website at www.airiq.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information based on management's best estimates and the current operating environment. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, AirIQ's operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "hope", "goal", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. These statements are based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking statements, including AirIQ's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such forward-looking statements are as of the date which such statement is made and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from future results expressed, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in market and competition, technological and competitive developments and potential downturns in economic conditions generally. Therefore, actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Other than as may be required by law, AirIQ disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of such information, future events or otherwise.

* * *

For more information please contact:

AirIQ Inc.

Michael Robb

President and Chief Executive Officer

(905) 831-6444

mrobb@airiq.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: AirIQ Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/713226/AirIQ-Announces-Partnership-with-assured-Techmatics--Launches-apollo-ELD-Solution-For-Use-in-Canada-and-the-United-States