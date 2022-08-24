simPRO Expands Global Footprint with New Office Openings

simPRO accelerates its international expansion plans with two new office openings in high-growth markets of Singapore and the Netherlands

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- simPRO, the global leader in trade business management software, is pleased to announce the opening of two new office spaces in Singapore and the Netherlands. These offices will help accommodate an aggressive global expansion strategy and commitment to growing their customer base around the world.





The two new offices employ six local team members in each location in sales, business development and implementation consultant positions. simPRO also has locations in Brisbane, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Broomfield, CO; and St. Ives, UK.

"Our new office locations in Singapore and the Netherlands represent strategic growth of the simPRO brand and cements our global leadership position in trade business software,' said Sean Diljore, CEO of simPRO. "simPRO's move into these high-growth markets builds on our core mission to help trade businesses that are essential small businesses for communities to grow and thrive."

The openings of these locations were under development prior to the COVID pandemic which caused simPRO to put plans on hold. This gave them the opportunity to put more time and research into the regions under consideration. It also allowed more time for customer contacts to be made and demand for field management software to grow.

"The delay of the Singapore launch allowed us more time to research and make contacts before we set up an office on Cecil Street," said Peter Darley, Sr. VP of New Markets, simPRO. "We are now speaking to a number of customers who are excited to have this type of software and be supported by a local entity. The future looks bright for Singapore."

"simPRO was able to restart the European expansion plan in 2022," said Sean Sadler, Director, New Markets, simPRO. "The Dutch market is not too dissimilar to the UK market. simPRO's job management solutions will bring the same benefits that thousands of our UK customers benefit from today. The Netherlands trade businesses' early adoption of technology will assist in our go to market activities, and the geographical position will allow simPRO to expand further into Northern European countries."

The Singapore office is located at 20 Cecil Street, #13-01/02, Singapore. The Netherlands office is located at Mindspace, Nieuwezijds Voorburgwal 162, 1012 SJ, Amsterdam.

About simPRO

simPRO is a global SaaS business providing operations management solutions to trade and specialty contracting industries. With 200,000 users in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland, its verticals broadly include security professionals, plumbers, electricians, HVAC, solar and data networking.

Led by CEO Sean Diljore and headquartered in Brisbane Australia, simPRO's cloud-based software is an end-to-end operation solution that streamlines field workflows to maximize workforces and enable business growth.

simPRO has more than 480 employees over six global offices.

