Artemis Ave LLC Announces Technology Partnership With Mobile Global Esports for Upcoming Indian Esports Social-Gaming Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / Artemis Ave LLC has partnered with MOGO to deliver a custom gaming platform which is planned provide a dynamic social engagement for the Indian university esports market. This new platform is planned to feature ZuCasa's video 'Casas' that will allow users to interact with HD video and audio in private digital suites while they play games, watch tournaments or even Youtube, all made possible by ZuCasa's proprietary EVE compression that can reduce file size by as much as 65%.

"ZuCasa is about community, delivering unique video features that give people a chance to enjoy content and each other," said ZuCasa CEO Gregory Butler. "Adapting our technology for esports is a natural fit, and it's exciting to be working with MOGO to create a platform for the Indian University National Championship and the 800+ universities they represent."

"MOGO is an incredible use case for EVE and all of our video capabilities," said Anthony Rennert, CTO of ZuCasa and creator of EVE. "Although the broadband infrastructure is improving, addressing the roughly 37 million university students, not to mention friends, family and esports fans in general is something that requires a bespoke, next gen solution." Anthony previously led Howard Stern's digital team and has worked with or acted as a consultant to Cogent, Time Warner, China Telecom, Qwest, Tata and many others.

The companies believe that this approach will allow MOGO to capture a portion of the KMPG-projected $1.2 billion yearly in-game ad revenue for their market in 202_.

"With our current tournament schedule engaging over 200 universities contending in the 70 tournaments we have slated for the 2022/2023 academic year, MOGO management sees great opportunities for serving ads and branding placements to this highly desirable demographic," said Sunny Bhandarkar, head of MOGO's Indian subsidiary, MOGO Esports Pvt. Ltd.

The EVE Network Engine Optimizer (NEO) reduces the bandwidth needed to transmit high quality video by more than half, benefiting network operations, content distribution and content ownership. By multiplying the capacity on existing infrastructure and lowering costs throughout the workflow, EVE increases throughput efficiency and quality of video to dramatically improve distribution performance.

EVE is codec agnostic and decodes based on international standards, with resultant files playable in any browser or video player that supports standard codecs. There are no B frames, providing faster decoding, minimizing battery use and expediting rendering. EVE is easily integrated into streaming delivery using the EVE Console or using REST-based APIs that can be inserted directly into existing workflows. Data sharing and storage is maximized via cloud, locally or hybrid with full redundancy, providing a cost-efficient storage model while reducing the expenses associated with self-hosted storage solutions. EVE also supports OAuth 2.0 authentication enabling data sharing without sharing passwords.

About ZuCasa

ZuCasa is a video engagement platform built on the proprietary EVE compression process. Users can watch live events or Youtube with friends in private 'Casas' with live HD video and audio. Content creators can also host ticketed and free events that they schedule for any size audience without subscriptions or revenue sharing. The ZuCasa beta is currently available via the web, with Android and iOS versions slated for release in October of 2022. Zu.Casa & WeAreZuCasa.com

About Mobile Global Esports Inc.

Mobile Global Esports ("MOGO" or "Mogo," or the "Company") was organized in March of 2021 to carry on and expand an esports business (the "Business") started by Sports Industry of India ("SII"), in 2016. Through a series of contracts, the rights to the Business were assigned to MOGO by SII and its affiliates beginning in October of 2021. MOGO is now building out and expanding the business created by SII, which is focused on the rapidly growing esports industry, with special emphasis on India and other South Asian markets. For more information about the Company, please visit MOGO's website and Instagram, Facebook & Twitter social media accounts. Investors can sign up for updates at MOGO Investor Relations Site: https://ir.mogoesports.com/alerts

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include statements regarding, among other things, our projected revenue growth and profitability, our growth strategies and opportunity, anticipated trends in our market and our anticipated needs for working capital. They are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "estimate," "plans," "potential," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "management believes," "we believe," "we intend" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, prospective products, market acceptance, future performance, results of current and anticipated products, sales efforts, expenses, and the outcome. These statements are based on our management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future events affecting us, which in turn are based on currently available information. These assumptions could prove inaccurate. Although we believe that the estimates and projections reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, our expectations may prove to be incorrect.

