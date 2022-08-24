Delivery to Europe Scheduled for September 2022

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced its first Logistar 100s, a light electric commercial van, rolled off the production line and are scheduled for delivery beginning September to Europe followed by launches in Asia, the Caribbean, and South America markets.

The Logistar 100, or LS 100, is a versatile, compact light cargo van purpose-built to serve diverse commercial applications, especially in population-dense urban areas. The vehicle has a range of 74 miles (118 kilometers) (WLTP), 1151 lbs. (525 kg) of payload, and a cargo capacity of 73.3 cubic feet (2 cubic meters). The combination of its cargo space and multiple entry points at the side and rear of the vehicle makes the LS100 ideal for multiple applications, including package delivery, trade and maintenance services, hospitality, and catering.

The LS100 completed all homologation tests in compliance with the standards and requirements of the European Union (EU) in July and received type approval from the EU in August. As a result, the LS100 is eligible for sale in all 27 EU member states and other countries that adopt EU vehicle homologation standards.

"The Logistar 100 reflects our desire to serve the needs of an increasingly diverse market," said Peter Wang, Cenntro's Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "The LS100 expands our product line and responds to customer needs for an adaptable electric vehicle, particularly for Europe, one of our key markets. The LS100's size and capacity offer fleets and business owners a true electric vehicle choice to meet their needs without sacrificing function or performance."

The Logistar 100 will make its world premiere at the upcoming IAA Transportation Exhibition from September 20-25 in Hanover, Germany. Learn more at www.iaa-transportation.com/en.

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. (or "Cenntro") (NASDAQ: CENN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles. Cenntro's purpose-built ECVs are designed to serve a variety of organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. Cenntro plans to lead the transformation in the automotive industry through scalable, decentralized production, and smart driving solutions empowered by the Cenntro iChassis. As of December 31, 2021, Cenntro has sold or put into service more than 3,700 vehicles in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit Cenntro's website at: www.cenntroauto.com.

