St Neots, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2022) - Microban International is pleased to unveil its new, game-changing technology - DuraTech by Microban® - an antimicrobial additive with superior wash durability designed explicitly for cotton applications. This ground-breaking non-heavy metal technology helps to prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria up to 99.99 percent after 75 home launderings which far exceeds industry standards. DuraTech also works to keep cotton fabrics fresher for longer by reducing odors up to 99 percent even after 75 home launderings.

This innovation from the global leader in antimicrobial and odor control solutions is part of Microban's continued commitment to being a sustainability-solutions focused company. DuraTech will push the boundaries of antimicrobial cotton technology, addressing the needs of brands and manufacturers for a more durable and sustainable solution through the elimination of heavy metals from the formulation. As well as being a non-heavy metal antimicrobial, DuraTech is also binder-free, non-ionic, and fully water soluble. These features allow DuraTech to easily integrate into cotton fabrics during normal padding manufacturing processes, with no impact on the appearance or feel of the final cotton product. DuraTech works continuously to protect cotton products from the growth of harmful bacteria, which can lead to unpleasant odors, stains, and early product deterioration.

DuraTech will be available to cotton fabric manufacturers and brands in the U.S. and Asia, and will include Microban's invaluable turnkey support services for branded partners. This novel technology is perfect for creating antimicrobial cotton products, such as sheets and towels for home textiles, hospitality, apparel, and more.

Michael Ruby, President of Microban International, commented: "As the global leader in the areas of antimicrobial, odor control, and surface modification solutions, Microban strives to deliver the most innovative solutions to our partners all around the world. We are pleased to announce the launch of DuraTech by Microban for textiles producers and leading brands in the United States, India, and Asia. This technological breakthrough is specifically targeted at cotton substrates which delivers unparalleled antimicrobial product protection and wash durability without relying on the use of heavy metals. This technology will help leading brands deliver a better end consumer experience in the home, hospitality, and apparel sectors with a sustainability-focused solution from Microban."

Find out more at www.microban.com/odor-control/technologies/DuraTech and get in touch with a representative today.

About Microban International

Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control, and sanitization/disinfection markets - Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.

