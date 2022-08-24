ABEC continues proactive investment to support broad industry adoption of its Custom Single Run (CSR) single-use biomanufacturing solutions

ABEC, a global provider of engineered solutions and services for biotech manufacturing, today announced it will invest $11 million to expand single-use disposable container (DC) manufacturing capacity for its CSR biomanufacturing solutions. The company's project in Wilson, NC includes a 50,000-square-foot facility on 13 acres, which will be outfitted with an ISO-7 cleanroom and state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment. The new facility will be ABEC's third global DC manufacturing site and is expected to be fully operational in early Q2 2023.

ABEC's CSR technology is demonstrating significant cost and performance benefits versus other available single-use solutions. ABEC revolutionized single-use processing with large-scale technology and performance across all scales comparable to traditional stirred tank and stainless-steel systems, including the inherent ability to achieve the conditions needed for the latest high-density processes. ABEC is also the only supplier offering complete flexibility in equipment and DC design to optimize productivity, as well as an open-architecture approach to allow for full customer control of their equipment lifecycle and supply chain. This is resulting in broad adoption of CSR across all biopharma industry segments including global multi-nationals, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and small biotech's.

ABEC's single-use manufacturing capacity is dedicated to CSR products, and ABEC currently supplies DCs globally from ISO-7 cleanrooms in Fermoy, Ireland, and from its headquarters in Bethlehem, PA USA. The addition of the Wilson, NC facility will ensure ABEC continues to offer the shortest DC lead times in the industry. ABEC plans to create 251 jobs in Wilson County for highly skilled workers such as engineers and manufacturing personnel. ABEC is actively recruiting talent to join the ABEC team for all its facilities including Springfield, MO, and Bethlehem, PA.

"We are pleased that the industry is recognizing the value of our CSR products and we are excited about our investment in Wilson," said Scott Pickering, ABEC CEO and Chairman. "We look forward to building new long-term partnerships in the area and supporting our customers globally from this new site."

About ABEC

Since 1974, ABEC has been a global leader in delivering engineered solutions and services for manufacturing in the biotech industry. A majority of the world's pharmaceutical and biotech companies are ABEC customers; with many of today's leading therapies manufactured by processes and equipment engineered, manufactured, installed, and serviced by ABEC. ABEC's unique value is based on long experience, complete in-house capabilities, a customized, flexible approach, and long-term credibility. Whether adding capacity or improving existing facilities, ABEC's turn-key solutions and support services reduce overall cost and time to market while delivering maximum productivity. To learn more about ABEC, visit abec.com, email info@abec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

