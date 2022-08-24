Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2022) - New Break Resources Ltd. ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to inform its shareholders of the process for receiving DRS or Share Certificates in preparation for the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), further to the Company's news release announcing conditional approval for CSE listing dated August 5, 2022.

New Break currently has 39,780,750 common shares issued and outstanding. The majority of these shares were issued in book-entry form within the records of the Company's transfer agent for which neither DRS nor share certificates ("Share Certificate") have ever been issued. All book-entry holders will receive a DRS statement outlining their holdings via regular mail. For book-entry holders wishing to also receive an electronic copy of the statement, please e-mail your request to info@newbreakresources.ca.

For the remaining shareholders holding physical certificates, in connection with the anticipated listing of the Company's common shares on the CSE, the Company will be deeming all outstanding physical certificates, which do not currently bear a CUSIP number, as equivalent to the publicly traded shares which have an associated CUSIP number. As such, any physical share certificate holder may choose to:

Keep their original non-CUSIP bearing share certificate, which remains valid and usable for all lawful purposes; Return the original non-CUSIP bearing share certificate to the Company's transfer agent and receive a physical certificate bearing a CUSIP in exchange; or Return the original non-CUSIP bearing share certificate to the Company's transfer agent in exchange for a DRS statement, which may be deposited with your broker to reflect the shareholdings electronically.

Shareholders holding physical certificates and wishing to exercise option 2 or 3 should mail their physical share certificates to the Company's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company at 100 Adelaide Street West, Suite 301, Toronto, ON M5H 4H1, to the attention of Stock Transfer Department. Please also include a cover letter accompanying your original share certificate requesting a new DRS or Share Certificate bearing the CUSIP/ISIN number. The cover letter should also include your mailing address and in the case of a DRS, your email address, should you wish to receive an electronic copy of the DRS.

New Break will provide further information with respect to the exact date that the Common Shares will begin trading, following the receipt of final approval from the CSE. The Common Shares are expected to commence trading under the trading symbol "NBRK".

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with a dual vision for value creation. In northern Ontario, New Break is focused on its Moray Project, in a well-established mining camp, within proximity to existing infrastructure, while at the same time, through our prospective land holdings in Nunavut, we provide our shareholders with significant exposure to the vast potential for exploration success in one of the most up and coming regions in Canada for gold exploration and production. These complimentary visions are supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals committed to placing a premium on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance, respecting the values and interests of all our stakeholders. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca.

For further information on New Break, please contact:

Michael Farrant, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 416-278-4149

mfarrant@newbreakresources.ca

No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to statements regarding the listing of the Company's common shares on the CSE, comments regarding the timing and expectations for receipt of proof of shareholdings, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134714