Mittwoch, 24.08.2022
21 x Kaufen: Aktueller Outperformer! Grandioser Turnaround mit dem Zauber des massiven Ausbruchs…
XVIVO Perfusion AB: XVIVO Capital Markets Day 2022

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)

XVIVO invites to its digital Capital Markets Day, September 21, 2022. Dag Andersson, CEO, and members of the XVIVO management team will cover company strategy, financials and operations momentum. Dr. David McGiffin, Australia, will join as a guest speaker. He will present his experience with the XVIVO Heart technology as the coordinating principal investigator of the ANZ NIHP clinical trial.

Location: Online
Date: Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Time: 14:00 - 16:00 CEST

Agenda
14:00 - 14:20
Strategy and Financials
Presenters: Dag Andersson, CEO & Kristoffer Nordström, CFO

14:20 - 14:40
Machine perfusion strategy
Presenter: Johan Holmström, CCO

14:40 - 15:00
Beyond product: STAR Teams and Avionord M&P
Presenter: Christoffer Rosenblad, COO

15:00 - 15:15
Regulatory strategy
Presenter: Katrin Gisselfält, Global Quality Assurance & Regulatory Affairs Director

15:15 - 15:45
XVIVO Heart technology: The power of oxygenation & clinical trials
Presenters: Andreas Wallinder, CMO & Jaya Tiwari, Vice President Clinical and Regulatory Affairs US
Guest speaker: Dr. David McGiffin, Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery and Transplantation at Alfred Health, Melbourne, Australia

15:45 - 16:00
Q&A session

Registration
The Capital Markets Day will be broadcasted live online. Please register to the event via this link.
A recording of the Capital Markets Day will be available on-demand on our website shortly after the event.

For further information, please contact:

Dag Andersson, CEO, +46 76 643 30 31, e-mail: dag.andersson@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

Attachments

XVIVO Capital Markets Day 2022

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713329/XVIVO-Capital-Markets-Day-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
