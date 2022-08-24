OneMeta AI Announces Release of its First Product: Verbum

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / OneMeta AI ( www.onemeta.ai ) (OTC PINK:ONEI). Today OneMeta AI announced that it has released its first product, Verbum ( www.verbum.ai ).

"We are very pleased that we have released Verbum to the public. With Verbum, language is no longer a barrier to your meetings or communications. Verbum is real-time translation as it connects people without a common language," said Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta AI.

Verbum is a web-based meeting platform that allows people to communicate without a common language. With Verbum you have multilingual conversations with each party talking in their native language and receiving every detail of the conversation in their own language in real time. Verbum provides closed captioning in real time for over 82 languages.

"Verbum brings the world together in ways that we haven't seen before. Now you have the ability to freely express yourself in business, education, medicine, and so many other applications-you do not need to be proficient in a common language, Verbum does all the work," stated Saul Leal.

About OneMeta AI

ONEMETA AI is a stack of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies that solve everyday problems with an innovative and pragmatic approach. From Natural Language Processing to Sentiment Analytics and from Behavioral Prediction to Metaverse enhancement, OneMeta AI is solving problems that elevate our human potential and disrupt our economies.

