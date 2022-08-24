Transparency Market Research: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Estimated to Reach US$8.5Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Radiopharmaceutical compounds have been deployed increasingly in different fields such as cardiology and neurology

Rising installation of PET-CT scanner devices helps North America emerge as leader in global radiopharmaceuticals market

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031.Growing research and development undertakings is fueling the growth in radiopharmaceuticals market. Increasing application of radiolabeled peptides and monoclonal antibodies to detect and treat malignant tumors is fueling demand for radiopharmaceutical product, thereby stimulating global market growth.





Surge in demand for disease risk assessment services for oncology treatment as well as growing installation of PET-CT scanner devices in countries such as the U.S. and Canada helped North America in emerging as leader in overall market in 2020.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in overall market during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031 owing to factors such as launch of new products as well as leading market players signing collaborative agreements with smaller players in countries such as India and China.

Radiopharmaceuticals Market -Key Findings of the Report

Patients worldwide are becoming increasingly aware of radiopharmaceutical compounds and their deployment in different medical areas such as oncology, neurology, and cardiology.

Nuclear medicine has contributed significantly to radiopharmaceuticals market in the last few decades.Increasing availability of technetium-99m to diagnose different diseases has contributed significantly to growth of nuclear medicine field and in turn, assisted in creating revenue-generating opportunities for well-established players in overall market.

Disease-targeted cancer therapy has witnessed increased demand to treat patients suffering from different types of cancer which has contributed to growth in radiopharmaceuticals market

99m Tc isotope has witnessed increased demand for numerous diagnostic procedures such as neuroendocrine tumor and continuous. Furthermore, ongoing research and development activities to produce improved quality of products could further product demand in future.

Tc isotope has witnessed increased demand for numerous diagnostic procedures such as neuroendocrine tumor and continuous. Furthermore, ongoing research and development activities to produce improved quality of products could further product demand in future. Oncology indication segment is projected to make largest contribution to global radiopharmaceuticals market in the coming years. The key reason for maximum revenue contribution is growing radiopharmaceuticals demand for improved treatment access in clinical oncology which is expected to help generate revenue for leading players in radiopharmaceuticals market.

Technetium-99m compound segment is expected to emerge as largest revenue-contributor to global market because of increasing demand for use in imaging applications of different body parts such as pulmonary perfusion bones, lacrimal glands, and thyroid. Also, in comparison to other compounds, technetium-99m is cost-effective and can be manufactured easily, resulting in increased demand

The hospital segment is expected to make largest contribution to overall market in years to come. Surge in demand for installation of novel PET-CT machinery at hospitals in is expected to help create revenue-generating opportunities

Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Growth Drivers

Growing application of radiopharmaceutical compounds in neurology, cognitive neurosciences, and cardiology augments growth in overall market

Increased deployment as disease monitoring tool in patients suffering from cardiac sarcoidosis is propelling global market

Surge in number of diagnostic centers in developed countries such as the U.S. fuels growth in radiopharmaceutical market

Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Key Players

Global radiopharmaceuticals market has several prominent players, who have accounted for a large share in overall market for several years.

Presence of leading players has led to intense competition in radiopharmaceuticals market. It is anticipated that competition will further intensify with emergence of new players in the coming years.

Some of the key players operating in global radiopharmaceuticals market are:

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Jubilant Pharma Limited

Bayer AG

ITM Isotopen Technologize München AG

Telix Pharmaceuticals

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Nihon Medi-Physics

Avanos Medical, Inc.

The global radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented as follows:

By Compound

Fluorine-18 Derivatives





Fluorine-18 Fludeoxyglucose (FDG)





Fluorine-18 Sodium Fluoride





Fluorine-18 Flucicovine





Fluorine-18 Florbetapir





Fluorine-18 Florbetaben



Others



Technetium-99



Lutetium (Lu) 177

Gallium-68





Dotatate



Dotatoc



Zirconium 89



11C-choline



14C-urea



Others

Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by Indication

Oncology

Neurology

Neurodegenerative Diseases (AD, PD & Others)

Epilepsy

Cardiology

Others

Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by System

PET

Standalone PET systems



Hybrid PET/CT

Hybrid PET/MRI

SPECT

Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by Region

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

& Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

