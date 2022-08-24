Co-Founder & CEO Margot Crump attends U.S. Embassy event to further U.S. business ties

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2022) - CRUMP's Co-Founder & CEO, Margot Crump, recently participated in the Greater Philadelphia Trade Visit to Canada that was hosted at the United States Embassy in Ottawa. The all-day event was geared towards furthering U.S. and Canadian business ties, with a particular focus on supporting small to medium sized enterprises (SME) owned by women, people of colour, Indigenous peoples, and other underrepresented groups.

The daytime event highlighted the exceptional U.S.-Canada trade relationship and focused on accelerating the economic recovery of SMEs, a key pillar of the Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership launched by President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on February 23, 2021. Through four multi-faceted panels, subject matter experts from both sides of the border shared best practices for building back better, navigating the cross-border export process, and leveraging diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility as an engine for growth. Participants also heard firsthand success stories from U.S. and Canadian SMEs who have overcome obstacles in running their respective businesses.

"Attending such an event was an absolute honour and pleasure. To meet with U.S Ambassador Cohen, heads of our business chambers, boards of trade and fellow business leaders was a true meeting of the minds," said CRUMPS Co-Founder & CEO Margot Crump.

"We have ambitious growth and sales targets that will expand our presence across all channels within the U.S. market. Taking part in events of this calibre, will be paramount to our success as we continue to navigate new markets," added Margot Crump.

"As a values-driven company, we have always been committed to advancing DEI across all levels of our organization; and for me, attending this event has reinforced both the urgency and importance of leveraging a strong, multi-faceted team. I am thrilled to be leading us through this next chapter," said Margot Crump in closing.

The Crump Group will continue to manufacture its pet food products in Canada in its new state of the art facility which has greatly increased both its capacity and capabilities. In order to support their U.S. expansion plans, consumer demand for products made in the U.S. and to be closer to some of their suppliers, they have invested in a new facility in North Carolina slated to open August 2022.

About The Crump Group

The Crump Group is a family run, Canadian company producing naturally made, single or limited ingredient dog treats since 2006. The Ontario-based company's core brands are Crumps' Naturals, Caledon Farms and Dog Delights dog treats. It also produces many private brands which are sold and distributed to across North America. The Crump Group products are currently available at major retailers such as Costco, PetSmart, Pet Valu, Walmart, Loblaw and Publix to name a few.

