Fidelity European Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Cancellation

24 August 2022

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

The Company has decided to cancel its outstanding block listings due to the fact that they have not been used for over 20 years and therefore the remaining unallotted shares covered by the block listings have now expired. This six-monthly return covers the period from the date of the previous six-monthly return to the date of the block listing's expiry.

Name of applicant: Fidelity European Trust PLC Name of scheme: Fidelity ISA and Fidelity Share Plan Period of return: From: 18 May 2022 to 24 August 2022 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 300,000 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity ISA

597,208 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity Share Plan Plus: The amount by which the block listing scheme(s) has increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 300,000 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity ISA

597,208 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity Share Plan

These securities expired at close of business 24 August 2022