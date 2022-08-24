Fidelity European Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Cancellation
PR Newswire
London, August 24
24 August 2022
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
The Company has decided to cancel its outstanding block listings due to the fact that they have not been used for over 20 years and therefore the remaining unallotted shares covered by the block listings have now expired. This six-monthly return covers the period from the date of the previous six-monthly return to the date of the block listing's expiry.
|Name of applicant:
|Fidelity European Trust PLC
|Name of scheme:
|Fidelity ISA and Fidelity Share Plan
|Period of return:
|From: 18 May 2022 to 24 August 2022
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|300,000 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity ISA
597,208 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity Share Plan
|Plus: The amount by which the block listing scheme(s) has increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|Nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|300,000 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity ISA
597,208 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity Share Plan
These securities expired at close of business 24 August 2022
|Name of contact:
|Anna-Marie Davis
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|01737 834798
