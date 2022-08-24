DGAP-News: Meet and Code / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Meet and Code Europe, More Needs to be Done in Tackling European Union's (EU) Gaping Digital Skills Divide



Meet and Code Europe, More Needs to be Done in Tackling European Union's (EU) Gaping Digital Skills Divide "Europe's digital gap isn't closing, and we can't manage it alone" says Anna Sienicka, Vice President of TechSoup Europe who points out that more needs to support equitable access to technology. "It's for this reason that urgent public-private partnerships and collaboration are required to drive, Meet and Code (www.Meet-and-Code.org), Europe's biggest digital skills learning initiative to new heights and reach sustainable impact." Scores of Europeans lack the skills necessary to succeed in a rapidly digitalising economy, with 43% being unable to perform simple digital tasks[i]. Not only does this make it harder for the next generation to find well-paid employment opportunities, and for businesses to employ workers adequately equipped for today and tomorrow's digital jobs, but it also means that the European Union is lagging behind in technological innovation[ii]. "Through the power of partnerships, we can address this challenge," she adds. Meet and Code (www.Meet-and-Code.org), Europe's largest digital skills initiative founded by SAP (https://bit.ly/3R3vt2c), Haus des Stiftens (https://bit.ly/3TfPwMC) and TechSoup Europe (https://bit.ly/3pCYxSF), is calling for more partners to join in empowering young people to sharpen their digital skills. This is done through fun and interactive workshops hosted by non-profit organizations (NPOs) across 20 European countries. To assist the NPOs in hosting these workshops, Meet and Code provides funding of up to 500 euros per event. 2022 program partners included Amazon Future Engineer Germany. The power of partnerships to improve digital inclusion Closely linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 17, which is Partnerships for the Goals, the initiative works together with the public and private sectors as well as non-profit organizations to pursue the common goal of teaching children of different backgrounds and locations through the Meet and Code events. These partnerships have meant that, since 2017, more than 200,000 young people have been able to participate in almost 5,700 free-of-charge coding events. To expand this impact in 2022 and beyond, Meet and Code is calling for partners to grow the initiative further to reach more youth. SAP's Head of Corporate Social Responsibility for Middle and Eastern Europe, Gabriele Hartmann says: "The world is constantly evolving, and it is now more important than ever for Europe's youth to be equipped with digital skills. This is because a changing society and the transition to a green and digital economy require solid digital competences. Boosting digital skills at all levels helps increase growth and innovation and builds a fairer, more cohesive, sustainable, and inclusive society. And this is exactly what Meet and Code has set out to do." To introduce a wider and more diverse audience to coding, programming and digital creativity on a greater scale, Meet and Code is also aligned with the European Code Week Initiative (https://bit.ly/3cjwHYy). The 2022 edition will provide grants to eligible NPOs in the following countries: Austria,?Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. Partners wishing to bolster digital skills in these countries are invited to participate. Accelerating digital education is a win-win for all According to Korn Ferry's Future of Work Findings, it is estimated that there will be a total talent deficit of 85 million workers in 2030, resulting in $8.5 trillion in unrealized revenue globally - more than the yearly GDP of the U.K. and Germany combined. This challenge is exacerbated by a shortage of skills, not a shortage of people. More than 1 billion jobs, accounting for almost one-third of all jobs worldwide, are likely to be transformed by technology in the next decade, according to OECD estimates. "By becoming a Meet and Code partner, corporations and/or ministries will be part of a leading, European coding program for kids and youth and will become a driving force for change and impact in their local community," says Clemens Frede, Managing Director at Haus des Stiftens. "Moreover, they will serve as advocates for digital inclusion, gender equality and diversification in tech education among kids and young adults around Europe." Each year, Meet and Code takes place throughout September and October, with applications for NPO funding closing on September 14th, 2022. To find out more about Meet and Code or to become a partner, visit www.Meet-and-Code.org. Follow them on LinkedIn (https://bit.ly/3R2d4To), or connect on Facebook (https://bit.ly/3KfKtbc), Twitter (https://bit.ly/3AJhSHW) and Instagram (https://bit.ly/3AjLHgV). Download image: https://bit.ly/3clWIGr (A Virtual Meet and Code Workshop) [i] https://bit.ly/3pGZZ6r [ii] https://bit.ly/3pGZZ6r

