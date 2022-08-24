Norsk Hydro: Labor dispute between Industri Energi and Norsk Industri has ended

Industri Energi and Norsk Industri have today agreed on a solution to the labor dispute regarding the revision of the Electrochemical Agreement. The strike at Hydro Sunndal will be called off with immediate effect.

Hydro Sunndal will resume normal operations from tomorrow and shipping of products to customers will resume. Potential delays to customers are expected to be minor.

