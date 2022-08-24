Anzeige
WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.08.2022 | 18:29
Norsk Hydro: Labor dispute between Industri Energi and Norsk Industri has ended

Industri Energi and Norsk Industri have today agreed on a solution to the labor dispute regarding the revision of the Electrochemical Agreement. The strike at Hydro Sunndal will be called off with immediate effect.

Hydro Sunndal will resume normal operations from tomorrow and shipping of products to customers will resume. Potential delays to customers are expected to be minor.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
