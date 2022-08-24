Planview Positioned Highest for Ability to Execute

Planview, a global leader in Portfolio Management and Work Management, announced it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting1, based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. This news follows previous announcements that Planview is a Leader in both the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management2 and the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools3

According to Gartner, "There are separate and distinct technology solutions in the APMR and SPM markets. APMR technology solutions specialize in effective execution activities while also enabling transparency, reporting to the portfolio, and facilitating workgroup-level communication and collaboration. These tools can be used in small to large organizations, guided by a fit- for-purpose selection approach to ensure the optimal choice of a vendor product is in alignment with organizational readiness and APMR maturity."

"Organizations are maturing from a single work methodology to embracing hybrid work styles as part of their transformation journey from traditional to modern project portfolio management," said Louise Allen, chief product officer, Planview. "As the market continues to evolve, our vision is to help our customers connect their business from ideas to impact, empowering them to accelerate what matters most. Planview is the only vendor recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrants for Strategic Portfolio Management, Adaptive Project Management and Reporting, and Enterprise Agile Planning Tools, and we are thrilled to partner with our customers to adapt, be agile and constantly transform wherever they are on their journey."

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting by Lorri Callahan, Sarah Davies, Daniel Stang, and Anthony Henderson, August 22, 2022.

2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management by Anthony Henderson and Daniel Stang, April 18, 2022.

3 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools by Bill Blosen, Mike West, Keith Mann, Deacon D.K. Wan, Akis Sklavounakis, Hassan Ennaciri, and Sarah Davies, April 25, 2022.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER, Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

