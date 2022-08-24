Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2022) - MLL Atelier LLC has launched FSD (Futurological Sensory Design) advisory services to help environmental designers, developers and innovation-focused organisations. The advisory services will help such designers and organizations to unlock new possibilities for their projects and push their concepts toward more adaptive, holistic and transformative realms.

FSD Advisory Services provides clients with access to insights and advice from leading sensory design innovation expert, Maria Lorena Lehman.

FSD Advisory Services will guide clients through a 3-step process that will help them transform their core idea into one that creates unique environments that elevate human experience in a transformative manner.

The first phase is the "accelerate" phase in which the core design concept is evaluated on the basis of its visionary impact and the effect the environment will create for its users. For example, different factors need to be considered when creating a design for a senior care home as compared to a nursery school. This step involves eliminating weaknesses, enhancing strengths and discovering new possibilities for visionary impact. This step takes a minimum of 2 weeks and will ensure that new sensory design innovation opportunities are discovered.

The second step called "Futurepace" involves the integration of speculative design concepts that push the core idea to extreme innovative frontiers by which to rethink current and new trajectories. This step will ensure that the project gains a unique experiential advantage as will benefit its users well into the future. This step takes a minimum of 4 weeks.

The third and final step called "strategize" will involve further development of the core idea by combining futures-thinking with sensory design. During this phase, Maria Lorena Lehman will work with clients on goal-sculpting new design opportunities to make the project a truly innovative one that harnesses the 'golden idea' in functional, beautiful, and transformative ways. This step takes a minimum of 2 weeks. The entire advisory process takes a minimum of 10 weeks.

Commenting on the advisory services, Maria Lorena Lehman, founder of MLL Atelier LLC, said, "The key factor that transforms a good architectural concept into an amazing concept is its ability to innovate occupant experience. In order to elevate a concept, we must be able to identify strengths and weaknesses in our own work and push innovation into new frontiers that help people in new ways. FSD Advisory Services will help clients to integrate the concepts of sensory design to enhance how environments affect those occupants who use them. We help clients to create concepts that solve core challenges while providing users with the most optimal experience."

