Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2022) - XDC Based Plugin collaborates with HumCen Global (P) Ltd., NC Global Media and Sathyabama University to initiate a groundbreaking hackathon in India. The purpose of this hackathon is to welcome all blockchain enthusiasts and business professionals to develop decentralized applications on the XDC network.

Humcen CEO Launches PLI Blockathon along with Plugin team at Sathyabama University

A PAN India hackathon, PLI blockathon welcomes participants from all over the country. Suvik Group of Companies, with its headquarters in the United Arab Emirates, is organizing it. Plugin, a decentralized Oracle network on the XDC network, is a blockchain-powered product. This hackathon's goal is to invite all blockchain enthusiasts and industry experts to create decentralized applications on the XDC network.

The team which secures first position in the programme will receive 5 lakh, the second team will receive 2.5 lakh, and the third team will receive 1 lakh in rewards. The program finals will be held at the Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology on September 22 & 23, 2022.

NC Global Media, a media and marketing agency, is the main media partner of the PLI blockathon. Branding, international marketing, media relations, press release distribution, corporate strategy, and consulting are the media company's main areas of concentration.

Furthermore, the ecosystem partners include a wide array of prominent names in the industry such as, XinFin, XDC Network, XDC.dev, HumCen, Sathyabama University, LedgerFi, LedgerMail, Unmarshal, XDSea, Stasis, StorX, Opolo, Flovtec, Law Blocks, and Comtech Gold.

The program will be held with the collaboration of the Suvik Group of Companies and XDC Network. Enterprise-ready, open source, high bird blockchain for international trade and finance is the XinFin XDC network. All EVM-compatible smart contracts, protocols, and automatic cross-chain token transfers are supported by the XDC network, hence all Ethereum-based urns will function on the XDC network.

The enterprise-grade XDC Network can support a variety of cutting-edge blockchain use cases and is consistent with ISO 20022 financial communications requirements. Quick confirmation times, double validation, and randomness for security guarantees are some of the benefits of the Xinfin Fintech-created XDC network, which is now operating as a public EVM-compatible blockchain. A leader in human-centered IP strategy, HumCen Global is the IPR partner of Blockathon, committed to identifying innovations and turning them into marketable products.

About Sathyabama University

Sathyabama University is a prominent institution that has achieved achievement for more than three decades in the sectors of engineering, science, and technology. It provides multidisciplinary academic programmes in a range of fields, including engineering, science, technology, law, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, management, the arts and sciences, and allied health sciences. It was created in accordance with Section 3 of the UGC Act of 1956, and the national accreditation and evaluation committee has awarded it an A Grade.

About PlugIn

A safe and scalable decentralized oracle platform called Plugin (PLI) offers solutions for any smart contract that utilizes the XDC Network Ecosystem. Smart contracts can communicate with data feed providers in real time thanks to the decentralized platform. Additionally, the platform manages feeds from several suppliers and aggregates while ensuring a high level of data security using off-chain processing.

About HumCen Global

HumCen Global (P) Ltd. is a peerless Human-Centered IP strategy company that focuses on transforming human-centric innovation into commercially viable IP assets. The company collaborates with and assists Corporates, Startups, Researchers, Innovators, Universities, and entrepreneurs in creating Intellectual Property portfolios. HumCen Global offers a wide range of premium services and extends its global presence to advocate the significance of IP Protection.

About NC Global Media

Since 2020, NC Global Media, a marketing agency registered in Dubai, has been making a name for itself as a unique player in the blockchain sector. The Global Innovation Excellence of the Year Award went to NC Global Media at the 2022 HumCen Awards, which were presented by HumCen Global (P) Ltd. on May 29, 2022.

