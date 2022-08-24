DLT Resolution Inc.: DLT Resolution, Inc. Updates Shareholders on Listing Plans

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC:DLTI) announces today that the Company plans to transition from OTC's The Expert Market to OTC Pink® and provide shareholders with details of the transition. Currently, the Company's stock is not eligible for proprietary broker-dealer quotations and all quotes in this stock reflect unsolicited customer orders that often result in wider spreads between bid and ask prices and increased volatility that may result in difficulty selling the Company's stock. The Expert Market serves broker-dealer pricing and investor best execution needs. Quotations in Expert Market securities are restricted from public viewing. The Company plans to apply for listing on the OTC Pink® once the Company has filed its 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022. By listing on OTC Pink®, the Company's share price would be more accessible to investors and the ease of trading would be enhanced.

Commenting on the Company's plans, John Wilkes, its CEO, said "We are committed to achieving the level of transparency and communication that our investors have come to expect from the Company. We experienced setbacks in our ability to timely file our annual and quarterly reports due to departures of experienced administrative personnel at a key point in our reporting cycle and the delays and inefficiencies that COVID-19 has wrought our administrative capabilities. Our independent auditors are working diligently with us to complete their audit so we may file our 10-K, which I anticipate to be completed within ten days." Regarding listing on OTC Pink®, he added "We will then immediately work to complete and file the March and June quarterly reports so that the Company will become current with its SEC filing requirements, which is necessary to transition away from OTC's The Expert Market. I am pleased that we have put into place the administrative resources needed to timely file our September quarterly report and complete the 2022 audit. I look forward to updating investors when we publish our 2021 annual results."

Looking beyond Pink

While we feel our Pink listing is the obvious next step, management will be looking to further upgrade its listing status to the OTC QB market following the Pink listing. This additional upgrade should allow for increased transparency, market acceptance and increased liquidity.

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. currently operates in three high-tech industry segments: Blockchain Applications & Cyber Security; Software As A Service (SAAS) including Electronic Remote Voting, Telecommunications; and Data Services which includes Image Capture, Data Collection, Data Phone Center Services, and Payment Processing. Its clients represent some of the top businesses from a variety of sectors. DLT Resolution helps organizations that have invoices, ledgers, statements, applications, surveys, employee and customer rewards programs and a wide range of other non-core functions benefit from data management. DLT Resolution also operates a Health Information Exchange providing the ability to request and retrieve medical information & records while meeting all of today's Security & Compliance demands for HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA. Through RecordsBank, the Company offers an easy-to-use online gateway to its centralized system for patients, lawyers and insurers to retrieve and access medical records.

