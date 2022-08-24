Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2022) - Investor.Events would like to invite the Investment Community to the launch of its Fall Investor Series being held at the Iconic Vancouver Club on Tuesday September 6th, Wednesday, October 5th and Monday, November 28th! Individual Investors, Institutional Investors, Advisors, and Analysts are invited to register now to attend the event.

Event Agenda:

1pm: Registration, Door Prizes, and Investor Networking

1:30pm: Company Presentations

2:30pm: Door Prizes, Investor Networking

3pm: Company Presentations

4pm: Door Prizes, Investor Networking

6pm: VIP Investors Dinner

"A place for Vancouver's investment community to connect! We are hosting this event monthly for west coast investors to network, discover investment opportunities, and discuss market conditions… in-person - finally!" states Neil Lock, CEO of Investor.Events. "Even though there is an incredible amount of investment information online, majority of investors prefer in-person interaction with management and like-minded investors."

Presenting Companies :

We seek to bring quality companies to present each month. The Investor Series is not geared towards any one specific industry so you can expect to learn a lot about opportunities from different sectors.

If you are a Company that would like to present at a future Investor Series. Feel free to contact the organizers so they can see if your company is a right fit. We seek companies with great assets or products that have excellent corporate plans and achievable milestones to present. A bonus if you're seeking to raise capital through a financing/private placements.

VIP Investor Dinner:

Following the Investor Series Presentations at the Vancouver Club - the presenters along with a dozen of qualified investors, brokers, and bankers - will be attending a Dinner in a private room at one of Vancouver's top-rated restaurants. If you would like to receive an invitation to the dinner, please email Neil Lock at neil@investor.events | Dinner is restricted to 12 individuals.

Media Partners:

We're excited to announce the following media partnerships for these monthly series, in attendance will be the following partners:

Newsfile https://www.newsfilecorp.com/

Newsfile is Canada's customer-first newswire and regulatory filing team that delivers service and support you won't find anywhere else in the industry.

CSE https://www.thecse.com/

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

BTV https://b-tv.com/

BTV has been featuring public companies to a prolific investor audience for 24 years through a half-hour weekly investment show, BTV-Business Television. BTV broadcasts on TV across Canada and the US, and CEO Clips - the Largest Video Library of Public Companies in North America, brings investors information for their portfolio.

Blossom Social https://www.investblossom.ca/

Canada's Investor's Social Network: Discover new stocks & insights from the portfolios and trades of top investors and friends, backed up by their brokerage accounts!

MiningIR https://miningir.com/

MiningIR provides corporate mining and resource news, videos, and information company profiles on the global mining industry.

Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. https://vlpinc.net/

Unmatched combination of Market Making experience and Industry Insight for publicly traded companies.

First Phase Capital https://www.firstphasecapital.com/

First Phase Capital is a boutique digital growth partner for private and public companies looking to grow their investor database.

Vested Technology https://www.vested.ca/

An Equity Crowdfunding platform that connects start-up businesses with investors across Canada. Vested provides a platform for private companies to raise funds and establish shareholder distribution by way of equity crowdfunding.

Fundamental Research https://www.researchfrc.com/

FRC is one of the largest independent research firms in the world, with a clear focus on giving everyone access to institutional quality investment research.

House Rules at the Vancouver Club

The Vancouver Club's House Rules have been established to ensure maximum enjoyment of the Club for all Members. Management asks Members and their Guests for a tasteful, well-presented, and on-brand approach to attire when visiting the Club. For a fruitful long-lasting relationship, we must note a few key House Rules for those that will be attending so we can comply with their terms and conditions of the Bylaws, House Rules, and Interim Rules.

Cell Phones & Electronic Devices

All cellphones & electronics must be silenced throughout the Club.

Read More: https://vancouverclub.ca/members/house-rules/privacy

Dress Code

Cocktail: Business Casual. Please no blue jeans, attire with logos

Read More: https://vancouverclub.ca/members/house-rules/dress

About Investor.Events

Investor.Events hosts in-person investor events & virtual investor presentations for Pre-Public & Publicly Listed Companies.

