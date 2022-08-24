Gurugram, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2022) - Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) ("Company"), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel agencies, held its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") today Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 6:00 pm local time at the Company's India office located at Gulf Adiba, Plot No. 272, 4th Floor, Udyog Vihar, Phase-II, Sector-20, Gurugram-122008, Haryana, India.

All three of the resolutions submitted for shareholder approval were adopted, which included the following:

Re-election of CEO Mr. Dhruv Shringi, Class III director nominee, to the Board of Directors to serve for a three-year term expiring at the 2025 annual general meeting; Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young Associates LLP as our independent registered public accountant for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023; and Approval of the adoption of the Seventh Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company.

Yatra will announce its fiscal first quarter 2023 earnings on August 30, 2022 before the markets open in New York followed by an investor call hosted by the Company's senior management team at 8:30am EST. Further details are available on the IR section of our website at https://investors.yatra.com.

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited whose corporate office is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading corporate travel services provider with over 700 corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website https://www.yatra.com/. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 94,000 hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,400 cities across India as well as more than 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels. The company also launched a freight forwarding business in late 2020 called Yatra Freight to further expand its corporate service offerings.

