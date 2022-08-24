Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2022) - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) ("QYOU," "our," "we," or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged RedChip Companies, Inc. ("RedChip") for a period of one year to provide investor relation services including developing and designing press releases and website content and designing and implementing multimedia digital content on certain investor-focused and financial market websites, TV, print and other digital outlets. RedChip will include the Company in its own weekly newsletters, marketing activities, social media platforms and TV airtime.

The cash consideration to be paid by the Company for these services consists of US$15,000 per month commencing on August 24, 2022 and shall increase to US$17,500 beginning the next billing cycle immediately following the completion of a cross-listing of the common shares of the Company on a senior United States stock exchange, if any.

RedChip acts at arm's length to the Company and does not currently have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. RedChip may choose to acquire securities of the Company in the future.

About RedChip Companies, Inc.

RedChip Companies, Inc., is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 30 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Its newsletter, the RedChip Money Report is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, "The RedChip Money Report," which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media and digital content stars and creators. In India, via our flagship brand, The Q and the recently launched The Q Marathi and The Q Kahaniyan, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT, mobile, smart TV's and app based platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is among India's leading influencer marketing platforms connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv.

