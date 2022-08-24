Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2022) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today (the "Meeting").

A total of 23,468,687 common shares ("Shares") of the 46,333,333 Shares outstanding as at the record date were voted in person or by proxy, representing 50.65% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company.

Election of Directors

Each of the following nominees set forth in the Company's management information circular (the "Circular") was elected as a Director of the Company to hold office.

Nominee

% of Votes For Mehdi Azodi 95.51% Deena Siblock 95.51% John Stubbs 99.30% Hon. Pierre Pettigrew PC 99.08% Ernest Angelo, Jr. 99.09% Knute H. Lee, Jr. 99.09%

Mehdi Azodi, President and CEO, stated, "I am thankful for the commitment of our shareholders for their high level of engagement in our Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders."

Shareholders approved the reappointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the auditors of the Company and the authorization of the Company's Board of Directors to fix the auditors remuneration. Shareholders also ratified and reapproved the Company's Stock Option Plan and Shareholder Rights Plan. Each of the resolutions approved at the Meeting were described in detail in the Circular dated July 15, 2022, available on SEDAR at sedar.com and on the Company's website at belgraviahartford.com.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is a publicly traded investment holding company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Belgravia is focused on growing its assets and holdings and increasing its net asset value (NAV). Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. It takes a multi-sector investment approach with emphasis in the resources and commodities sector. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

For more information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding planned investment activities & related returns, the timing for completion of research and development activities, the potential value of royalties, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.

(250) 763-5533

mazodi@blgv.ca

