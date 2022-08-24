- (PLX AI) - NetApp Q1 revenue USD 1,590 million vs. estimate USD 1,550 million.
- • Q1 adjusted net income USD 269 million vs. estimate USD 247 million
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.2 vs. estimate USD 1.1
- • Q1 EPS USD 0.96
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 23-24%
- • Says results fueled by broad-based demand across our portfolio and geographies, setting all-time Q1 company highs for billings, revenue, gross profit dollars, operating income and EPS
