Paralimni, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2022) - Karma Group is a real estate agency that deals in different properties. In the latest advancement, the company has established itself in the locality of Malta. The Group has delivered many properties and offers new projects with different designs in Malta.

Karma Developers and Real Estate have merged as an international hub for commerce and a key location poised in the Mediterranean. Karma Group has relocated itself to Malta to expand the services of Karma Real Estate Agency.

The CEO of Karma Group, Gennaro Lanza, says about the new office in Malta for the Karma Group, "Internationalization has always been at the center of our real estate business goals; henceforth, there will be only growth opportunities for our clients on the Mediterranean island."

The strategic choices implemented to date by the Karma Developers and Real Estates company provide safe boundaries for the profiles of its customers and consistent growth opportunities in the field of Real Estate.

The company modulates its trading operations, starting from its role of intermediation and consultancy offered to individuals, industries, investment funds, and institutions. Gennaro Lanza further explains, "The new parenthesis opening in Malta will help us and our clients manage new real estate assets, always aimed at companies and individuals."

The following services have recently driven the Maltese real estate market:

Betting, Financial services, Information Technology Services, Pharmaceutical services, Industrial pharmaceuticals services, Transportation services, logistics, and tourist properties.

"The proven growth of the island and the international interest around the Malta Real Estate market have pushed the board of Karma Developers to take possession of the tools necessary for constructing a nerve center on the island," explains CEO Gennaro Lanza.

He further adds about his company's latest development, "We believe that, by bringing our company's headquarters to Malta, our ability to enrich investment offers for our clients in the tourism, private and industrial real estate sector, can strengthen our positioning as a key European player."

"Maltese real estate is the precious pearl in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea," explains Lanza.

Karma Developers will adopt the same skills acquired in the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus Real Estate market within the European context, where it played international importance in the managerial, consultative, real estate searching and asset management fields.

"We will shape our market strategies to the virtuous Maltese reality with specific reference to tourist, residential, and industrial real estate. The combination of the vertical economic development of the island recorded in recent years and its strategic position, makes Malta one of the most advanced economies of southern Europe. It will enable people to start building a diversified and secure real estate asset," concludes the CEO of Karma Developers and Real Estates, Gennaro Lanza.

About Karma Developers and Real Estate's latest developments:

Karma Developers and Real Estates has been active in Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates. Now, it proposes combining the experience in real estate and management consulting services acquired at an international level with the opportunity to offer new strategies in the real estate oasis in the Mediterranean: Malta.

