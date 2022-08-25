Charging infrastructure and the performance of batteries are decisive factors influencing the spread of e-mobility. Altech Advanced Materials is using an innovative coating technology to leave behind the disadvantages of conventional lithium-ion batteries, which already lose significant capacity after the first charging cycle. Using a patented process, batteries with significantly higher performance and service life are now being developed. Test production in a pilot plant is planned. There is much to suggest that the Company will create an e-car battery that is much more powerful than competing products in terms of weight or volume. An update.

